Backstage News On Why AEW Originally Booked Andrade El Idolo's Career To Be On The Line

While the match has since been pulled due to Andrade El Idolo being sent home from the arena on Wednesday after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara, he was originally set to face Preston "10" Vance on "AEW Rampage" this week. That match was going to see the former WWE Superstar put his career on the line while The Dark Order star would have given his mask up if he had been beaten.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason that Tony Khan booked the match in the first place was because both the company and El Idolo wanted to take advantage of the publicity from the speculation that he wants to leave. The idea was that the match would give people the idea that he would be losing and departing AEW, and he even joked that he could do that on purpose just so he'd get out of his contract.

There wasn't much build towards the match, which is why the stipulation took people by surprise when it was initially announced. However, the belief was that it had to happen this week as fans would have moved on from the story of El Idolo's future very quickly. The angle was all based around social media, and the speculation rather than anything on television, with that being a purposeful choice.

Ultimately, that match is no longer happening, with El Idolo's future in question even more now after his altercation with Guevara following their Twitter argument. However, Vance will still be in action, as this is the anniversary of Brodie Lee's final AEW match. The Dark Order will be competing against Death Triangle instead, with the AEW World Trios Championships on the line.