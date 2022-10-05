Tony Khan Makes Stunning Announcement Regarding 'AEW Rampage' Match

Last week it was announced that Dark Order member, Preston "10" Vance, would put his mask on the line against Andrade El Idolo on Friday night's episode of "AEW Rampage" in a match where Andrade's AEW career would also be on the line. The mask was given to Vance by former Dark Order leader and TNT Champion, the late Brodie Lee. "Rampage" this week is dedicated to the anniversary of Lee's last AEW match, and Vance was chosen to represent Dark Order. However, it was revealed Wednesday evening that a huge change was coming to "Rampage."

Tony Khan took to social media to announce that Vance vs. Andrade will no longer happen Friday night. This follows Andrade's recent interactions on Twitter with fellow AEW roster member, Sammy Guevara. This saw the two get into a heated war of words, with Guevara telling Andrade to "get over."

As a result of the match between Andrade and Guevara being canceled, a new match has been made official. Vance will team with Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship.

At the All Out pay-per-view, Silver and Reynolds teamed up with "Hangman" Adam Page to take on The Elite for the AEW Trios Championship. Dark Order and Hangman came up short against The Elite on that night. It was not the match-up that everyone expected. Vance was slated to partner with Silver and Reynolds in the tournament before he was taken out by Andrade.

After the fallout from the backstage fight after All Out, the AEW Trios Titles were vacated and then won by Death Triangle.