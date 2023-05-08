Andrade El Idolo Shows Off Physique As He Works Toward In-Ring Return From Injury

Andrade El Idolo has been sidelined from action since suffering a torn pectoral injury during the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out in September of last year, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been working hard in the gym.

"248 lb," Andrade wrote on his Twitter account. "nobody knows!! live in the present because the future is on the way."

Andrade recently revealed that not only has he almost fully recovered from injury, but his contract with the company is set to expire sometime in the near future.