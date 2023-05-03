MJF's AEW World Championship Defense Now Officially Set For Double Or Nothing

Following the main event of Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite," Maxwell Jacob Friedman's AEW World Championship defense for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view is official. It will be MJF facing off against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. The match came about after MJF and Guevara lost to Allin and Perry in a tag team match on "Dynamite."

The match has been speculated as Double or Nothing's main event going as far back as the March 15 episode of "Dynamite" during MJF's "Re-Bar Mitzvah ” celebration. During the segment, the champion was interrupted by Guevara, Allin, and Perry who each made their case as to why they should be next in line to challenge MJF.

In the following weeks, ante built until two weeks ago when a "Four Pillars Tournament" was set up between Allin, Guevara, and Perry to decide one challenger. The tournament saw Guevara ultimately come out on top due to MJF's interference, with MJF having paid Guevara in storyline to eat the pin at Double or Nothing. But, Wednesday night's tag team match was set up with the stipulation that if Perry and Allin could win, they would be added to the match at Double or Nothing.

With the four way match officially set up, it will mark the first time the AEW World Championship will be decided in a four-way match. It's only the second time the title has been decided outside of a one-on-one scenario, with the first being at Double or Nothing two years ago when Kenny Omega defended against Orange Cassidy and PAC.