AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (4/19): Chris Jericho Confronts Adam Cole, Powerhouse Hobbs Vs Wardlow

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for April 19, 2023!

Tonight will see the TNT Championship be defended as Powerhouse Hobbs puts the title on the line against the man that he defeated for it in the first place. Hobbs required the help of QT Marshall during that match, with the QTV group having been by Hobbs' side ever since.

The issues between The Outcasts and some of the original AEW women's wrestlers will also continue on the show as Ruby Soho and Toni Storm are set to team up to compete against AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker.

Jay White will also be in action on the show as he will go one on one against Komander as both men look to put some momentum together as new stars on the roster.

There will also be a six-man tag team match with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will team up to take on Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, and Jake Hager as the issues between the six of them continue to boil over.

Chris Jericho is set to confront Adam Cole in a face-to-face situation on the show as well, with Jericho having had issues with Cole ever since he defeated Daniel Garcia on his return from injury.

But they are not the only wrestlers that fans will hear from because The Elite are also set to be on the show, addressing their current issues with the Blackpool Combat Club. Meanwhile, FTR will also be on the show.