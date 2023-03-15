AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (3/15): MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah, AEW World Trios Title Match, TBS Title Open Challenge

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for March 15, 2023!

Tonight will see MJF make his first live appearance since retaining his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson, and he will be doing so with a Re-Bar Mitzvah celebration, which MJF has been hyping up all week. But whether or not it goes off without a hitch remains to be seen.

Elsewhere there are several title matches set for this show, including a major AEW World Trios Championship match was the new champions, House Of Black will be defending their gold against the former champions, The Elite, as well as Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia in a huge triple threat encounter. The House Of Black were happy enough to accept the challenge, in what will be their first title defense.

The newly named AEW International Championship will also be on the line tonight as Orange Cassidy looks to keep his impressive run going as he puts the new version of the former All-Atlantic Championship on the line against Jeff Jarrett.

In the women's division, Jade Cargill will also be putting her gold on the line against a mystery opponent. She has pushed for a Canadian wrestler to step up and compete against her, but it remains to be seen who answers the call and whether or not they can end Cargill's undefeated record.

The Outcasts will also be speaking to the AEW fanbase today, being shown together for the first time as an official unit. Plus, there will be the debut of QTV as new TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs and his ally, QT Marshall likely explain their alliance.

Finally, there will be another trio match at the Blackpool Combat Club continue to have issues with The Darker Order. Adam Page will team with Stu Grayson and Evil Uno to face his long-term rival Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.