Andrade El Idolo Cryptically Says 'BYE'

Andrade El Idolo has been missing in action for a little while now, both because of an in jury and a backstage altercation between himself and AEW star Sammy Guevara prior to a "Dynamite" episode this past October. As such, fans may have forgotten that Andrade loves making cryptic statements, which is probably why he decided to remind fans of that this morning.

Taking to Twitter, Andrade posted a photo of his black mask, which he wore during his entrances before AEW matches, in a bag along with this brief message: "BYE."

Some will certainly take this as a sign that Andrade has either gotten his release from AEW or is still seeking it, which he seemed to be doing prior to the altercation with Guevara. It should be noted, however, that Andrade posted a similar message on Instagram in November, complete with a shot of the black mask as well as a message in which Andrade said "bye."

Andrade, who is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, hasn't wrestled since September, when he participated in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out.

While Andrade has been keeping a low profile, his wife, WWE star Charlotte Flair, has been plenty busy of late. Flair made her surprise return to "WWE SmackDown" two weeks ago, defeating Ronda Rousey to reclaim the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship, which she had lost to Rousey in May. Flair successfully defended the title against Sonya Deville this past Friday in her defense of the championship.