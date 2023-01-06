WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (1/6): Undisputed Tag Team Title Match, Ricochet Faces Top Dolla

Tonight's episode of the blue brand will see a major main event take place in order to kickstart the year as The Usos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

The match was originally supposed to happen last year, but due to McIntyre's recent ear injury, he had to miss out on the encounter. Instead, Butch stepped in to team with the "Celtic Warrior" against The Bloodline members, but they ended up falling short of the mark.

However, now the old friends and rivals will be teaming up as they challenge The Usos for the gold, and they already boast one victory against the champions during their previous bout.

Elsewhere the build to WWE's Royal Rumble will continue and another wrestler will officially earn their place in the men's over-the-top-rope match as Ricochet and Top Dolla compete in singles action with a Rumble spot on the line. The two men got involved in a backstage argument last week after Ricochet mocked Top Dolla for his botched dive recently, and now the Hit Row star is out for revenge.

Charlotte Flair is also set to be in the building to be part of the show after she made a surprise return to WWE last week. The Queen defeated Ronda Rousey to claim the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, and tonight she will address the fans following that win. Whether or not the "Baddest Woman On The Planet" will be on hand to respond remains to be seen.