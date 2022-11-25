AEW Rampage Live Coverage (11/25) - ROH World Tag Team Titles Match, Hikaru Shida In Action, We Hear From Chris Jericho

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" at a special start time of 4 PM ET/3PM CT on November 25, 2022!

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR will be putting their titles on the line against Dante and Darius Martin of Top Flight. The two teams came face-to-face this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" after Top Fight called for the on-air time to show their respect to FTR and make the challenge. Will FTR be able to prove that they're fighting champions once again, or will new tag team champions be crowned?

Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds will be squaring off with Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade in trios action. Rush and his assistant, Jose, have made several appeals to 10 over the past few weeks in an effort to get him to join LFI, but have been unsuccessful in their attempts thus far. What will happen when the six men collide?

In addition, Darby Allin will be going one-on-one with Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen. Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will also be in action this afternoon. Shida most recently teamed with recent AEW signee, Willow Nightingale, to defeat Emi Sakura and Leva Bates on "Dark: Elevation" this past Monday. Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho will also be addressing AEW fans coming off his successful title defense against Tomohiro Ishii Wednesday night. With Final Battle quickly approaching on December 10, will Jericho's challenger for the show be revealed?