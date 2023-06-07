Jim Ross On Why Mauro Ranallo Unlikely To Join AEW Collision Broadcast Team

It was reported last summer that conversations had been held "some time back" between Mauro Ranallo's management team and All Elite Wrestling. With Tony Khan's promotion adding "AEW Collision" to its weekly schedule later this month, many fans have wondered if Ranallo could now join AEW to call the new Saturday night show. Current AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross thinks it's unlikely that Ranallo will become a part of the "Collision" broadcast team.

"He's a friend of mine... He has mental health issues," Ross told "K&S WrestleFest" during a virtual signing. "He can help any organization, Mauro. Mauro Ranallo is that good. He's not a great traveler and that's not knocking Mauro. It's just he has issues that are more important than who's doing 'Dynamite' next week."

Ranallo was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 19 following the death of his best friend. His mental health struggles were documented in the "Bipolar Rock 'N Roller" documentary, which Showtime broadcasted during his tenure with WWE. Ranallo worked for the Stamford-based promotion between 2015 and 2020, but he briefly parted ways with the company during that run amid allegations of bullying from former WWE Champion John "Bradshaw" Layfield.

Ranallo's most recent pro wrestling appearance came at Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021, where he called the title vs. title main event between Rich Swann and Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship and AEW World Championship. The 53-year-old is currently signed by the MMA organization Bellator as a play-by-play commentator.

