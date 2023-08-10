Jim Ross Provides Health Update, Discusses AEW Return

Jim Ross returned to call the main event of last Saturday night's episode after taking a break from the promotion to recover from some health issues. On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," Ross revealed how happy he was to be back, and how good of an experience he had calling the action with Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness.

"It was great, it was absolutely great," Ross said. "You always wonder if you can maintain your timing, and how you're going to fit in with two new guys, Ian and Nigel. I had fun working with those two guys. They did a good job, they're prepared, they're unselfish, they listen. That's one of the key things about announcing, is listening to your partner or partners so you can connect the dots, not leave something hanging. I had fun. I had a good time. And the match that we had, CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks, with Steamboat, was excellent."

Ross' health issues aren't quite out of the woods yet, however. During the episode, he talked about the process he still needs to go through coming off his fall.

"I went to my first infectious disease doctor appointment on Monday," Ross said. "And he wants me to get an MRI, which I've got scheduled, and it'll be done next week, to make sure nothing has compromised my tibia, which is the ankle bone area. So I'm hoping, knocking on wood, that the bone is still clean."