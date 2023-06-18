Jim Ross Apologizes For Voice Issues On AEW Collision, Is 'Going To Step Away To Heal'

Following his performance on commentary during the main event of "AEW Collision," Jim Ross has issued an apology on Twitter. "I apologize for the way I sounded tonight. Going to step away to heal. Thanks for your support," the tweet read. During the show's trios main event, Ross joined Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness to call CM Punk's return match. However, Ross' voice sounded off from his usual.

Earlier in the day, Ross had posted a photo of himself with a black eye he sustained in a fall. Despite the jarring injury, Ross was still present for the main event of "Collision." Ross joked with Kelly and McGuinness that his "hoarse" voice was caused by his excitement for the event.

The main event of "Collision" featured the in-ring return of Punk, who had cut a promo to open the show. The match featured Punk and AEW Tag Team Champions FTR taking on "Switchblade" Jay White, Juice Robinson, and the Ring of Honor World TV Champion, Samoa Joe. Ultimately, Punk and FTR picked up the win after Punk hit Robinson with a GTS to get the pin.

For the majority of "Collision," the commentary booth consisted of Kelly, well known for his commentary work for New Japan Pro Wrestling, alongside McGuinness, well known for his commentary work in WWE for "NXT." Tony Khan announced the duo on Friday, revealing that they will make up the commentary team for the Saturday night broadcast moving forward. Ross, meanwhile, is expected to join them at times to provide his expert analysis.