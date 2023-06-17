CM Punk Wins Return Match On AEW Collision Debut, Squares Off With Old Rival Samoa Joe

CM Punk has picked up the win in his return match in the main event of the first "AEW Collision." Punk, alongside FTR, came out on top of "Switchblade" Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe in trios action. Punk and FTR, dubbed CMFTR, picked up the win after Punk hit the GTS on Robinson to score the pin.

Also in the match, Punk squared off with Joe, possibly setting up a program between the two which has been rumored to be Punk's first major rivalry upon return. It was also previously reported that Punk was interested in working with White, who he shared quite a bit of time in the ring with on "Collision."

The "Collision" main event marked Punk's first match since the main event of All Out, where he defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Earlier in the night, Punk alluded to the fact that he never technically lost the title, while also throwing jabs at current champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.