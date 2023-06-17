Young Bucks Change Twitter Bio In Response To CM Punk AEW Collision Promo

The Young Bucks' everchanging Twitter bio has naturally updated in response to CM Punk's return promo from the debut episode of "AEW Collision" tonight. The team's Twitter bio now reads, "If it were 2018, we'd already have a 'Counterfeit Bucks' shirt available on PWT. Kill it y'all!"

Earlier tonight on "Collision," Punk opened up the show with a promo that marked his first AEW appearance since All Out 2022. In the promo, Punk claimed that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav calls him "One Bil Phil." He followed that comment up by saying that wrestling today is full of "Counterfeit Bucks."

The line from Punk, in conjunction with the Young Bucks' response, only serves to fuel further fan speculation on possible heat and potential in-ring drama between the two sides following the aftermath of All Out. In a recent interview, Punk gave his perspective on the issues that have swirled around between him and the Elite, noting that he has tried to reach out to them, but his efforts have thus far failed.