Backstage Update On Potential Opponents For CM Punk's AEW Comeback

Unless you've been living under a rock this past week, you know that CM Punk will be returning to AEW programming on June 17 for the debut of "Collision." Now Fightful Select is reporting on the potential opponents being lined up for his return. Chris Jericho was the name pitched early on, but Fightful stated that it hasn't heard anything new on that for a while. A later report indicated that Samoa Joe versus Punk had been pitched and that reportedly remains in the works. The latest word, however, is that he is interested in working with AEW newcomer "Switchblade" Jay White.

In terms of what this means for the brand split, those details seem relatively straightforward. It is said that AEW have taken measures to ensure that talent who have heat with Punk aren't one another. In the aftermath of All Out last September, many wrestlers threatened to leave the company if he was brought back. Now that it is clear Punk will be returning, there has been no additional word regarding potential walkouts, signaling that things have cooled off plenty over the past several months.

A major factor in this entire deal coming together was Ace Steel, who is reportedly involved with the creative vision of "Collision." Of those Fightful spoke to, many suggested that this wouldn't have blown up to such a degree had Steel not been involved. That said, other sources have stated that what he brings to the table has been underestimated. Prior to Brawl Out, Steel was utilized both creatively and as a coach. And no matter what, he'll be returning when Punk does in two weeks time.