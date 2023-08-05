AEW Collision Results 8/5 - CM Punk Vs. Ricky Starks, AEW Tag Team Titles Match

The match starts off with Wheeler and Cage in the ring. Wheeler heads to the outside of the ring and hugs his mom. He returns and he and Cage lock up. Cage hits a shoulder tackle. Harwood tags in and keeps trying to take Cage down with shoulder tackles. Bill tags in and Wheeler tags in too.

Elbow drop to Wheeler and gets a two-count. Big boot to Bill, and Wheeler tags in Harwood and hits the double chops. Cage gets in the ring and gets thrown out quickly. Bill hits a chokeslam to Wheeler on top of Harwood. He picks him up and throws him out of the ring and onto Harwood again. Commercial break. Back from the break and Bill and Wheeler are outside of the ring and Bill is attacking Wheeler next to his mom. He mocks Wheeler's mom and she slaps him.

After a brief stint in the ring, Cage tags in Bill. Bill puts Wheeler in the torture rack until he scoops down out of it. Bill goes for a suplex, but Wheeler goes for the roll-up and ends up getting hit with a clothesline. Wheeler hits a suplex to Cage. Insurigi and Wheeler finally tags in Harwood. Cage is in the corner of the ring and he punches.

Harwood hits a flying forearm. Cage superkicks him. Wheeler is back. Cage has both of them in his arms and tosses them. Bill is in the ring and they hit a jackhammer and a chokeslam. Wheeler is on Bill's shoulders until Harwood saves him. Cage flips over the top rope. It's insane. Bill hits a big boot to Wheeler and gets a two-count. Things change quickly and FTR hit their finishing move the Shatter Machine and Wheeler gets the pin.

Winners and still tag team champions FTR!