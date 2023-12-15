AEW's Jim Ross Provides Health Update Following 'Death-Level' Health Condition

While Jim Ross has still played a large role in AEW, the last few years have seen the veteran commentator dealing with a number of serious health issues. As of now, Ross has been taken off the road for AEW so he can recover, and on a recent episode of "Grilling JR," the WWE Hall of Famer offered an update on some of the concerns he's currently facing.

"I'm getting an MRI next week to make sure that there's no damage to the bone in my leg, just as a precaution," Ross said. "I don't want to deal with bone cancer, for God's sake, and we're pretty sure that isn't the case."

Right now, one of the biggest issues Ross is dealing with is the management of his blood sugar. The commentator dealt with a skin cancer diagnosis several years ago, and while he is in remission, the damage to his leg never fully recovered. Ross said that his blood sugar levels have made that process more difficult.

"Two weeks ago, my blood sugar was 300," Ross continued. "That's death material, I was told. Ignorance is bliss sometimes."

Ross said that his current goal is to get his blood sugar under 200 and keep it there. While he was able to lower it, the levels tend to jump back up, which is something he needs to avoid. Despite the difficult situation, Ross shared that he's still keeping his head up, crediting the support he has been receiving.

"I really do appreciate all the fans on social media," Ross said. "It's heart-warming, and it's meaningful."

According to the AEW commentator, he is on the road to recovery, with his condition improving slowly but surely. Ross said he recently quit drinking alcohol as part of his health goals, and it has made a positive difference in his health.

