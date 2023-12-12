AEW's Jim Ross Talks About His Health Goals And What He's Doing To Achieve Them

AEW's Jim Ross is currently taking time away from the promotion per his doctor's advice to let his leg heal following a fall over the summer. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed on the latest episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast that he hadn't touched a drop of alcohol in nearly three months. Ross went on to explain why he decided to cut out drinking.

"My goal is to get healthy, and drinking was not working well with my meds — my diabetes medications and I'm taking a new one, of course," Ross said. "It was a conflict. It's a conflict of interest, so to speak, because I want to get healthier and these meds gotta work, and I was diluting their strength by drinking, so I hung it up. I haven't had any withdrawals. I haven't had any sleepless nights. I haven't cheated."

Ross, who has experienced several medical issues over the years, added that he recently resisted the urge to have a shot of Crown Royal whisky. The 71-year-old knows down the road he will have the opportunity to gulp a shot, but he plans to do things in moderation. Ross also mentioned that he had lost weight and felt much healthier since quitting alcohol. He is hoping to return to AEW "sooner than later," but he's unsure what the doctors are going to say at this stage. Ross needs to be cleared before returning to work with Tony Khan's promotion.

