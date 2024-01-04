AEW Broadcaster & WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Provides Health Update

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross has been away from programming for weeks, but the legendary announcer was in good spirits on a recent "Grilling JR," where he provided an update on his health. "I got an MRI yesterday, they had to make sure there was nothing wrong with the bone in my tibula," Ross reported, and though the WWE Hall of Famer has yet to get the results, he's feeling good. "My doctor just wants to be more cautious than not. The wound is healing." Ross says that the wound is not healing as quickly as he'd like, but there is only so much he can do about it. He's simply waiting for the chance to overcome his obstacles and get back behind the desk for AEW.

"I've kinda gotten adjusted to [the pain]. It sounds morbid as hell but it's what it is ... so I'm gonna keep fighting and get past this thing," Ross said. The broadcaster was grateful for Tony Khan letting him visit AEW's recent taping in Oklahoma and even call some of the action. "That was kinda cool and fans were seemingly happy to see me, which made me feel great."

Ross began his hiatus from broadcasting in November, citing the harsh toll that travel was taking on his various wounds and injuries. Though he's away from the company, he has no plans to leave AEW, having been with the promotion since the beginning, commentating on the original Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019 and the inaugural episode of "AEW Dynamite" later that year. JR has been effusive with praise of AEW President Khan, who gave the broadcaster a second-life in the business after he'd seemingly been cast aside by WWE.