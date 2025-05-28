Jim Ross Addresses Whether He Can Meet AEW Commitments, Potential Retirement

AEW's Jim Ross was recently dealt another health woe, revealing he was suffering colon cancer. But with Ross having gone under the knife to have the cancer removed just yesterday, he's not too worried about his future with AEW. On the latest "Grilling JR," Ross insisted that he could continue on as he had before once the surgery was completed.

"I can do the schedule that I had, but I don't know if anybody else believes that," Ross said. "I believe it. So I would still love to do the PPV's on AEW. But I don't know if Tony will want me on. I don't know. I know they're announcer lineup right now seems to be spotty, or you know...they have the same guys doing the same things basically, or trying to. And I don't know if that's working or not. And I'm not saying it in a bad way or a mean way, but they need some continuity. And at least I can add continuity to the PPV's. So we'll see how it works out."

Ross spoke highly of AEW owner Tony Khan and how Khan had taken care of him, and revealing they were set to talk in a few weeks. He reiterated that he had no plans on retiring, and that he believes he'll be ready to call the action at All In should AEW want him there.

"Hell yeah, I think so," Ross said. "Why not? The convalescent time to recover is not long. There's soreness and things like that that affect it, cause I'm getting cut. I think I'm actually getting a laser. A guy is doing this thing by computer, a surgery by computer, which is kind of unique. But I think I'll be up and able to go in a couple weeks."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription