AEW's Jim Ross Provides Cancer Treatment Update Ahead Of Surgery

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross revealed his colon cancer diagnosis recently, having already dealt with other forms of cancer previously in life. During an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross disclosed that he's currently in the process of getting ready for another round of surgery.

"That's always stressful but I've prepared myself mentally and physically to endure the situation," Ross said, noting that he's currently doing good regardless of the circumstances. Ross then noted that he had dealt with colon cancer years ago but struggled to remember what cancer he has right now. "Anyway, I got cancer. (...) I have separated myself from the specifics of this situation a lot, and I don't mean to do it, it just happens." The veteran then added that he had a vivid dream of his late wife, Jan, which was likely why he seemed absent minded.

The veteran added that his surgery is set for today, May 27. "Goddang, these surgeries are adding up... I'm getting ready to throw in the white flag with it. Nonetheless, this is gonna be alright." Ross added that he isn't in pain despite everything. "I learned a lot about my body, about what it has. It's like an old car. I'm trying to still drive it, run it, and that's maybe one of my issues is the old car has maybe run too long, too hard." The veteran also stated that he'll be in hospital for six days following his surgery, and pointed out that he's had a glorious career in hindsight.

Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**! pic.twitter.com/r8GQBCu9fY — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 27, 2025

