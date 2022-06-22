AEW announcer Jim Ross took to social media Tuesday night to share a close-up shot of the radiation burns on his ankle area.

Although the burns are gruesome to look at, the legendary announcer revealed that doctors are pleased with the healing process. He also let out an “Ugh” in the caption, as seen below.

Believe it or not my radiation burns are improving even though it doesn’t look like it. My doctor says healing may take a year. Ugh pic.twitter.com/P3RrDuWfTd — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 22, 2022

Last December, Ross confirmed he was cancer-free shortly before returning to the AEW commentary booth.

I’m CANCER FREE! We did it! See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET! 🙏🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/4X9tmFtWTQ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 29, 2021

Ross first announced his skin cancer diagnosis back in late October, revealing that he had the issue for more than one year. He would then undergo a total of 22 radiation treatments starting in late November.

Back in January, Ross spoke of the day-to-day challenges he was experiencing despite beating cancer.

“My wound is healing slowly but it’s healing,” Ross said on his Grilling JR Podcast. “God damn, it hurts, I’m telling you. When I shower real good and use a loofah gently on this wound, it looks like something from outer space. It’s just bright red which means it’s burnt to hell. The only thing I can do is I have some cream on it and we bandage it up for TV.

“Sitting around my place in Jacksonville now, I don’t wear the bandage, I just keep the medicine on it and take the occasional pain pill which I don’t like taking. It makes me worthless as s–t but everything is good, it’s healing. I’ve got 30 more days of this aggravation and I’m going to see the doctor next week to see how it’s healing.”

Ross also spoke of the warm reception he received from the AEW locker room and fans when he returned to his job.

“It was moving honestly,” Ross admitted. “I’m glad that it didn’t last any longer than it did because the more I thought about the journey and all the people that have been with me along the journey, including little Jan, you start saying ‘Okay, it’s time to tap out. Sit your fat ass down, don’t start crying like a baby.’ Because that’s what was going to happen. I’m glad it was short, Tony Khan could’ve put that anywhere or nowhere. What we normally do on our shows, at 7:55, the announcers are introduced.

“To see people get out of their seats [was awesome]. That was the biggest Dynamite at Daley’s Place, we’ve had pay per views there that may have topped those numbers but man, it was so memorable in my career. Tony could’ve put me at that 7:55 mark and nobody at home would’ve seen it. He decided to make Good Ol’ JR’s return a part of the creative for that night and it just so happened to start at the very top. I appreciate his consideration and thoughtfulness.”

