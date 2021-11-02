AEW’s Jim Ross is scheduled to begin radiation treatments for a skin cancer issue.

We noted a few weeks back how JR revealed on Twitter that he was set to receive a CT scan for a potential skin cancer problem on his ankle, and how he later confirmed the issue. Ross noted then that he’s had the issue for more than one year.

In an update, Ross provided an update on the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, and said he has 22 radiation treatments to do. He also said he does not plan on missing any work time with AEW

“I’m pretty good. I have this little cancer issue I’m trying to deal with,” Ross said. “I’m going to start doing radiation soon. I have to do 22 radiation treatments. Somehow I have to figure out how to do it on consecutive days. They would like to do it every day for I think 3 weeks, or whatever it is, maybe longer than that. I haven’t kept track. It’s inevitable. It’s coming. I have to deal with it. I haven’t found myself buried in the minutia of whether this is happening or that is happening.

“I don’t plan on missing any work according to my doctors, so that’s good. It’s just a matter of dealing with the issues, gritting your teeth, and moving on. That’s kind of what I’m doing. I really appreciate all the fans who have reached out on social media and so forth giving me their encouragement, prayers and so forth. I didn’t get the worst kind of skin cancer. Whatever that is, I don’t have. It’s one of those deals. It’s part of the journey. I have to deal with it and I will deal with it. No doubt about it. It’s just a pain in the a*s to get all these treatments.”

Ross continued and said he’s feeling good, noting that he will not need chemotherapy.

“The good thing is there’s no chemotherapy, so that helps with all the after effects and things of that nature,” he said. “I’m handling it. I’m dealing with it. I’ve dealt with more and will continue to persevere. As we’re recording this, today is Jan’s 60th birthday. She would have been 60 today. She would not want me to say that in public. I guess right now, it’s ok. It’s just life. Life continues to go on. We have to deal with the situation and hands we are dealt and move forward. I don’t know any other way to approach it.

“So, it’s going to be fun to get healthy. I feel healthy now, but it’s just another turn in the road. I’m going to deal with it like a man. It’s all good. I said this to somebody the other day that if Jan had been alive, this would never have happened because she would have seen that little spot on my ankle, it got to be a bigger spot, but she would have seen that and would have gone to the doctor and taken care of it. But here I’m trying to be John Wayne. He’s looking over my left shoulder right now and be that guy, instead of just being smart. That’s on me, but if she would have been around, this would have been taken care of, but she’s not, so I’m taking care of it. It’s just a matter of starting to move forward. But I do appreciate everybody’s support. It means a lot quite frankly that people care enough to send me a message whether it’s Twitter, Facebook, or wherever it may be. I appreciate that. Again, I’m feeling good.”

