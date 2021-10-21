AEW announcer Jim Ross has been dealing with a potential skin cancer issue.

JR took to Twitter today and posted a photo of an area of concern on his ankle. He noted that he has been dealing with the issue for more than one year, and was undergoing a CT scan today.

“Been dealing with this for over a year. Potential skin cancer issue. Cat Scan today. Hopeful for good results. Staying positive. [cowboy hat face emoji],” he wrote.

Ross signed a three year deal with AEW in April 2019 to work as a commentator and senior advisor. He currently does commentary for the weekly AEW Dynamite show, and hosts his “Grilling JR” podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer has lived on the beach in Jacksonville, FL since some time in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on JR’s condition. You can see his full tweet below: