Earlier this week, Jim Ross revealed he’d been dealing with a potential skin cancer issue on his leg and was getting a CT scan to find out.

In an update, Ross said it was confirmed he had skin cancer and will likely need radiation for treatment.

“On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite,” Ross wrote. “Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”

Ross signed a three year deal with AEW in April 2019 to work as a commentator and senior advisor. He currently does commentary for the weekly AEW Dynamite show, and hosts his “Grilling JR” podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer has lived on the beach in Jacksonville, FL since some time in 2020.

Wrestling Inc. sends its best to Jim Ross for a full recovery.