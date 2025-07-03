Jim Ross Hopes He Gets To Call This Match At AEW All In 2025 In Texas

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has been the voice of AEW's big matches for the last five years, and with All In 2025 taking place roughly in the Oklahoman's backyard of Texas, Ross is excited for the big show in Arlington.

"I'm excited about Omega and Okada. I'm a big Okada fan," JR said on "Grillin' JR" recently. "He's smooth as silk and I love to watch him work...My first introduction to him was the New Japan shows. I don't think we've even come close to seeing the very best of Okada as we're gonna see."

JR used to be the English language color commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling in the days of Okada and Omega's rise through the ranks. Ross plans to be in attendance for the major event, and doesn't know what his assignment will be, but he has a good idea of which match he'd like to call.

"I don't know what match I have. I know what matches I'd like to have," JR said. "Tony Khan takes good care of me with match selection...I mentioned Okada and Kenny Omega. That's one of the featured matches on Saturday's show, and I hope I get a call to participate in that presentation. That's something an announcer can only dream about and I dream about it all the time."

JR is heading into All In 2025 in a celebratory mood, as the legendary broadcaster recently underwent a successful surgery to remove cancerous tissue from his colon. The treatment led to him cancelling appearances, but the good health update means he can be back on the convention circuit.