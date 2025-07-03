AEW's Jim Ross Shares Great News In Health Update

Following the announcement last week that he is cancer-free, Jim Ross has confirmed that he'll appear at AEW All In next week. The news came via his podcast, "Grilling JR," where Ross also stated that he'll soon return to doing convention appearances.

"It's been very uplifting and motivational to see that so many people care about my health," Ross said. "Anybody out there that needs a fat Okie to show up and sign some autographs or take some pictures or whatever, let's do it."

Ross revealed this past May that he'd been diagnosed with colon cancer, and the veteran commentator soon underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue. That surgery was a success, with Ross now having beaten colon cancer in addition to skin cancer.

Although his health problems have resulted in fewer appearances over the last several years, Ross has continued to call matches even at the age of 73. He's been part of AEW since the company's inception in 2019 and Ross is best known for his multiple runs with WWE along with stints in WCW and NJPW. He's viewed by many as one of the most iconic voices in wrestling.

On his podcast, Ross noted that he had to cancel a planned appearance next week at Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, as his involvement at All In caused a scheduling conflict. The commentator promised to make it up to fans in the area, and noted that he could use an assistant to help him organize his professional obligations.

