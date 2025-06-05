Kenny Omega Vs. Kazuchika Okada 'Winner Take All' Match Announced For AEW All In

AEW is on the road to All In: Texas. The company has made it clear for much of the year that AEW International Champion Kenny Omega is on a collision course with AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for what will be their latest singles contest, and AEW President Tony Khan has added a major stipulation to the match.

On the special "Fyter Fest" edition of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," broadcaster Tony Schiavone announced that Omega and Okada will be facing off in a double-title "Winner Take All Match" on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. It is not clear if the belts will be unified or merely held in conjunction, much in the way Eddie Kingston held the AEW Continental, ROH World, and NJPW Strong Titles. Okada has been the Continental Champion for 441 days, winning the title in March of 2024. Omega won the International Title at this year's Revolution event.

Okada and Omega's history goes all the way back to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Omega became Okada's chief rival through the 2010s. The two men met in a series of matches in 2017 and 2018, which culminated in Kenny Omega dethroning Okada as the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at the 2018 edition of NJPW Dominion, which remains their last singles match. In singles competition, Omega is on the winning side of a 2-1-1 record. During their feud, Omega was two of Okada's record-breaking 12 title defenses over the course of his historic IWGP Heavyweight Championship reign.