Joe Hendry Explains Why Fellow TNA Star Nic Nemeth Should Be Taken To Wrestler's Court

TNA's Joe Hendry has hit out at Nic Nemeth for the criticism he has leveled at him after Hendry lost the TNA world title to WWE's Trick Williams.

During his recent interview on the "Battleground Podcast," Hendry was played a clip of Nic Nemeth criticizing him for losing the title to a non-TNA wrestler, and attacked him for not doing the wrestling bit of pro wrestling well. Hendry hit back at Nemeth, asserting that Nic has to be taken to Wrestler's Court for bringing his brother, Ryan, to the promotion.

"Well, if I can't back it up in the ring and I beat him, what does that make him, you know? But also, I think I heard him say some comments about how I should get taken to Wrestler's Court. I mean, I think he should be taken to Wrestler's Court for bringing Ryan Nemeth to TNA wrestling. That's what I think," said Hendry.

Hendry praised his former rival, calling him one of the best in the business. However, he also conceded that he takes responsibility for the world title going to WWE and vowed to win it back.

"Seriously, like, look, Nic's a legend in the game. He's one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots, and he's a competitive guy. He's going to say things like that. If I was Nic Nemeth, it would hurt my feelings to know that Joe Hendry was the guy for TNA wrestling," added the former TNA World Champion. "But I fully accept my part in dropping the ball, and the TNA World Championship going to another company. If Nic has every right to be upset, every member of the roster should be upset that the TNA title is somewhere else, and that motivates me to go and get it back."

Hendry also offered Nemeth a shot at the TNA World Championship once he wins it back, claiming that he and the former WWE star have unfinished business.