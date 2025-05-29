Nic Nemeth 'Furious' About WWE NXT's Trick Williams Holding TNA World Title

Joe Hendry recently lost the TNA World Championship to "NXT'"s Trick Williams. While WWE and TNA now have a working relationship that allows wrestlers to appear on both shows, not everyone is happy about a WWE wrestler holding TNA's top prize.

TNA's Nic Nemeth is very upset about Hendry losing the title to Williams. He shared his feelings about the situation in an interview with "WhatCulture Wrestling." He believes Hendry worked hard to bring attention to TNA and shouldn't have lost the title.

"I'm absolutely furious and pissed off about it. And that's not a joke or a game, or like, isn't this a funny snip or clip to play? I feel like Joe Henry has accomplished so much and he's brought so many eyes to TNA and he's kicked so much a**. This isn't a world of participation medals and awards that says, 'Hey, great job. You lost our world title to a different guy from a different company.' So, I don't go, 'Hey, great job, buddy. Thanks for trying really hard and losing our title to a different company,'" Nemeth said.

Nemeth thinks the TNA locker room should hold Hendry responsible for losing the championship. He wants other wrestlers to tell Hendry that he made a mistake instead of being supportive.

"He lost our world title. I am not okay with that. I feel like we might need to bring back wrestler court or something or pull him aside with everybody in the locker room, because if everyone's going to pat him on the back for the good things, we need to let him know that he messed up and lost our world title," Nemeth explained.

The partnership between WWE and TNA has created new opportunities for wrestlers to work across both companies, but Nemeth's comments show that some people think company loyalty should still matter.

