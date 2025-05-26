Trick Williams Defeats Joe Hendry, Wins TNA World Championship At WWE NXT Battleground

Trick Williams defeated Joe Hendry to become TNA World Champion at "WWE NXT" Battleground.

History was made as the TNA World Championship was defended at a WWE Premium Live Event for the first time, with Hendry featured in a pre-match vignette narrated by former TNA and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Williams sought to frustrate the champion in the early stages, dodging three collar-and-elbow tie-ups before Hendry chopped away at him and sent him to the outside with a clothesline. Hendry followed up with a plancha onto to Williams, taking the action back inside the ring, decking him with a shoulder tackle and a delayed suplex. The challenger fought back into the bout before hitting Hendry's spinning pose, then delivering a Book End for a near-fall.

Williams continued to gloat while at the advantage, hitting Booker T's Spin-A-Roonie before getting caught with a Book End from Hendry. The champion followed up with a Gorilla Press Slam and a jumping neckbreaker for near-falls, before Williams locked in a guillotine, only for Hendry to deadlift him into a vertical suplex. Hendry hit his Standing Ovation finisher, only for Williams to get his foot on the rope to break the fall, and took the action to the outside. Williams dropped Hendry onto the steel steps, following up with another Book End to put him through the announcer's desk, and then hitting Trick Shot back in the ring.

However, Hendry kicked out of two which prompted Williams to go outside and grab the TNA title belt. He set up to hit Hendry with the title belt, only for the referee to grab it from him. Hendry rolled up Williams for a near-fall, following up to attempt the Standing Ovation. Williams gouged his eye, hitting a flapjack onto the title belt and hitting the Trick Shot for the winning pinfall.