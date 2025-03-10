WWE Star AJ Styles Details Reason For Leaving TNA
"The Phenomenal" AJ Styles is synonymous with TNA Wrestling having spent 12 years with the company. Styles was there at TNA's very first show, but in 2014 he decided to explore other opportunities in Ring Of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and eventually WWE. Why did Styles leave? During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Styles admitted that money was the main issue, but cash flow wouldn't have been a problem had the company not hired two very famous names.
"They hired Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and I believe Eric was trying to do the right thing to see where we're at as far as getting people–more eyes on us, that we're growing, and unfortunately it didn't work out the way it was supposed to. We lost a lot of money." Styles explained that he was angry at Hogan as he didn't feel like he ever helped TNA while he was there, and even when former TNA President Dixie Carter tried to sort things out, everyone just butting heads, causing TNA to lose even more money which then impacted Styles' new contract.
"They expected me to take a pay cut," Styles said, confirming that the company wanted him to drop his salary by 60% despite being in the company since the beginning. "They didn't say the dates are not going to be as many, they didn't say that either...Same amount of travel and everything, and so it was one of those things I was like 'man this ain't right.' On principle alone, I can't be here anymore." Styles rounded off by saying that the company likely expected him to stay regardless, but even though he was nervous starting a new journey outside of TNA, he admitted that the timing worked out perfectly, and that he couldn't have been happier.
Could AJ Styles Have Left TNA Before 2014
The former WWE Champion was also asked if there was ever a point during his TNA career where he was offered a deal by WWE, or if the company had ever reached out to gage how long he had on his contract. Styles said no, but there was a chance to leave the company under his own free will in 2008 had another member of the roster walked out of a talent meeting.
"It was a big meeting, and Dixie came out and basically said something to the fact like 'if you don't want to be here, we'll let you go.' I looked over at Christian [Cage] to see what he was going to do...I was watching him because I looked up to Christian. He's amazing too, this guy's like a ring general for sure, and I was watching him to see if he got up, because if he had gotten up...I don't know if she expected us to leave but I kind of felt like she was saying 'you can go now.' I was seriously–if he would have got up I would have got up too, and hopefully he would have got me in the WWE or something."
Christian Cage would eventually leave TNA at the end of his contract in 2008, right around the time the talent meeting took place, and would return to WWE on the "ECW" brand in 2009. Had Styles left that meeting, he would have missed out on two runs with the TNA World Championship, two runs with the TNA Television Championship, a short stint as the TNA Tag Team Champions with Kurt Angle, all of which occurred between 2008 and his exit in 2014.
