WWE Star AJ Styles Details Reason For Leaving TNA

"The Phenomenal" AJ Styles is synonymous with TNA Wrestling having spent 12 years with the company. Styles was there at TNA's very first show, but in 2014 he decided to explore other opportunities in Ring Of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and eventually WWE. Why did Styles leave? During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Styles admitted that money was the main issue, but cash flow wouldn't have been a problem had the company not hired two very famous names.

"They hired Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and I believe Eric was trying to do the right thing to see where we're at as far as getting people–more eyes on us, that we're growing, and unfortunately it didn't work out the way it was supposed to. We lost a lot of money." Styles explained that he was angry at Hogan as he didn't feel like he ever helped TNA while he was there, and even when former TNA President Dixie Carter tried to sort things out, everyone just butting heads, causing TNA to lose even more money which then impacted Styles' new contract.

"They expected me to take a pay cut," Styles said, confirming that the company wanted him to drop his salary by 60% despite being in the company since the beginning. "They didn't say the dates are not going to be as many, they didn't say that either...Same amount of travel and everything, and so it was one of those things I was like 'man this ain't right.' On principle alone, I can't be here anymore." Styles rounded off by saying that the company likely expected him to stay regardless, but even though he was nervous starting a new journey outside of TNA, he admitted that the timing worked out perfectly, and that he couldn't have been happier.