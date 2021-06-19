Impact Wrestling is celebrating the first-ever TNA show that took place 19 years ago today. The event was held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

“The first-ever TNA show took place 19 years ago today,” Impact Wrestling wrote on social media. “We are forever grateful for any support you’ve given us through the years — whether you’ve watched one show or been with us for all 19 years. Thank you.”

The card featured numerous notable names including: AJ Styles, Jerry Lynn, Low Ki, Ken Shamrock, Jeff Jarrett, Scott Hall, Norman Smiley, Buff Bagwell, and others.

In the main event, Ken Shamrock defeated Malice (with Ricky Steamboat as the special guest referee) to win the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Impact also posted TNA’s 1st Anniversary Show (NWA-TNA PPV #50) in its entirety on YouTube to commemorate the day.

