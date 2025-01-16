WWE & TNA Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Ever since Jordynne Grace followed up her appearance at last year's Royal Rumble with a brief run in "NXT" in June, the WWE and TNA working relationship has been going strong. In fact, it's been so obvious the two sides were working together that one would think there'd be no reason for WWE and TNA to make it any more obvious. And yet, they decided to do just that Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, WWE and TNA confirmed the worst kept secret in wrestling, announcing a multi-year partnership, arguably the only new piece of information. Beyond that, however, many of the details will be familiar to fans, with TNA talent cross promoting with "WWE NXT" and vice versa, though no mention was made of potential crossover between TNA and WWE's main roster.

"This historic relationship demonstrates that collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive," Senior VP of Content & Distribution for TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports & Entertainment Ariel Shnerer said in a statement. "Our partnership allows the TNA Wrestling brand and its incredible athletes to reach a significantly wider audience, while giving WWE and NXT stars an opportunity to cross the line and gain valuable experience, as they join forces with one of the most talented rosters in professional wrestling today. The response to our collaboration over the past year has been tremendous and both companies have benefited, but the fans have reaped the greatest rewards from this talent crossover and working relationship."

"NXT" head and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was equally as excited.

"We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home," Michaels said.