Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace Makes WWE Royal Rumble Prediction About Fellow TNA Star

Jordynne Grace followed in Mickie James' footsteps this year when she made an appearance in the women's Royal Rumble as TNA Knockouts Champion. However, according to the champ, she believes next year's Royal Rumble will have an even bigger crossover than hers. Grace took to social media recently, where she boldly predicted that fans will see none other than Joe Hendry appear in 2025. "When "say his name and he appears" hits next year, it's going in the top 5 rumble reactions in history. Bookmark this tweet," Grace posted.

Advertisement

When "say his name and he appears" hits next year, it's going in the top 5 rumble reactions in history. Bookmark this tweet. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 19, 2024

Hendry's last WWE match was when he took on Ethan Page for the NXT Championship during No Mercy, but unfortunately couldn't best "All Ego" despite having Trick Williams officiate the match as the Special Guest Referee. Some fans were hopeful that Hendry could have made history and become the fist signed TNA star to walk away with the NXT Championship, but WWE brass had other plans, and unfortunately the star has been away from "NXT" television since, and returned to regular TNA appearances, where he recently defeated Josh Alexander at Victory Road.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Hendry recently filed trademarks for both his ring name and his catchphrases "I Believe In Joe Hendry," and "Say his name, and he appears." While the star could simply be taking himself more seriously and securing his gimmick after the success he experienced by appearing on "NXT," it could also be Hendry's way of taking his persona along with him into another promotion, like WWE, where he could appear as a surprise entrant in next year's Royal Rumble.