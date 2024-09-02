Ethan Page Defeats Joe Hendry At WWE NXT No Mercy As Trick Williams Counts The Fall

Ethan Page retained his NXT Championship in a match of twists and turns during "WWE NXT" No Mercy. His challenger on Sunday night was TNA's viral sensation Joe Hendry, but the bout also had a special guest referee in former NXT Champion Trick Williams to add another dynamic to proceedings.

The main event itself saw both challenger and champion come close on several occasions, with each near-fall bringing forth the issues between Page and Williams and allowing Hendry to take momentary advantage. Hendry thought he had the match won when he kept Page down for the three count, only for Williams to spot that Page had his foot under the rope and ceasing the count. As a result, the usually jovial Hendry got in the face of Williams in protest, allowing for "All Ego" to bundle them into one another. Multiple near-falls and a second referee entering the fold later, Page landed a DDT onto the NXT title belt and had the bout won but for Williams' re-emerging to break the count. Page would hit a low blow while Williams dispensed of the title belt, then Ego's Edge for the guest referee to reluctantly make the final count.

While Page celebrated his victory, Pete Dunne emerged at ringside to attack Williams, providing a teaser ahead of their match during "WWE NXT" on Tuesday.