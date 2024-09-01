WWE NXT No Mercy Live Coverage 9/1 - Five Championships On The Line, Wes Lee Collides With Zachary Wentz

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" No Mercy on September 1, 2024, coming to you live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!

Trick Williams will serve as the special guest referee when Ethan Page puts the NXT Championship on the line against TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry. Hendry secured his spot in tonight's match after he emerged victorious in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match on the August 20 episode of "NXT". Williams was then named special guest referee on this past Tuesday's edition of "NXT" after "NXT" General Manager Ava made the announcement as the result of Page's recent actions and behavior.

Roxanne Perez will be putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line on televised programming for the first time since retaining against Chase U's Thea Hail at Week One of the "NXT" The Great American Bash special as she defends against Jaida Parker of OTM. Parker won a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match on August 20 to earn a shot at Perez's title, in which she emerged victorious over Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Brinley Reece, Adriana Rizzo, and Kendal Grey.

Speaking of Chase U, Andre Chase and Ridge Holland will be putting the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time on televised programming since becoming the titleholders as they defend against Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Chase and Holland previously dethroned Axiom and Frazer as titleholders on the August 13 edition of "NXT". Elsewhere, Tony D'Angelo of The Family looks to put an end to Oba Femi's reign as North American Champion at over 230 days and become a first time titleholder as the two collide for the title. Kelani Jordan will also be defending the Women's North American Championship against Wendy Choo following a series of attacks the latter has blindsided the former with over the course of the past few weeks.

Former best friends turned bitter rivals Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz will be going head-to-head with each other. After they were unable to win the NXT Tag Team Championship during Week Two of "NXT" The Great American Bash, Lee blindsided Wentz and Trey Miguel with an attack. Wentz later got some retribution when he unexpectedly returned the favor on August 20 following the aforementioned Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Championship, and tensions culminated this past Tuesday when the pair found themselves entangled in a verbal altercation.