TNA's Joe Hendry Files Multiple Trademarks

Say his name, and he appears, such is the lesson the United States Trademark and Patent Office is learning about TNA star Joe Hendry.

Hendry has filed multiple trademarks recently for his ring name, "I Believe In Joe Hendry," and "Say his name, and he appears" with the trademark office. Hendry has been a mainstay of TNA Wrestling for a few years and has had breakout success on "WWE NXT" since WWE and TNA began cooperating earlier this year. Hendry even main-evented the WWE NXT No Mercy event, facing NXT Champion Ethan Page in an unsuccessful title challenge. Hendry has reportedly impressed WWE officials with his showing in "NXT."

There is no contract issue between TNA and Hendry and he is likely locking down his lucrative catchphrases now that they've swiftly become a significant part of WWE programming. The "NXT" audience was taken by Hendry seemingly from the jump, with officials impressed by the reaction to his debut earlier this year.

Along with Hendry, former TNA Tag Team Champions The Rascalz have been heavily featured with their former compatriot Wes Lee, who is seemingly taking his former friends out one-by-one en route to his Chicago Street Fight against Zachary Wentz. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has also been featured, not only has she faced NXT Champions, like Hendry has in the men's division, but she's also defended her TNA Knockouts title in matches on WWE programming. Former TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary has also been featured on "NXT" alongside Wendy Choo.

