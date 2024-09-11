The Former MSK Set To Explode In Street Fight At WWE NXT In Chicago

Drake once said "No help, that's all me," and Wes Lee took those words to heart recently. The former WWE NXT North American Champion turned his back on his fellow Rascalz Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz. Lee and his former MSK partner Wentz have been at each other's throats ever since and now the two men will settle things on the first "NXT" on The CW.

Advertisement

On this week's "WWE NXT," Lee announced that he will face Wentz on October 1st in Chicago, Illinois's Allstate Arena in a Street Fight. The show will be the first of two "NXT" episodes that will take place outside of the usual confines of the WWE Performance Center. The following week, "NXT" will air from St. Louis, MO, and feature hometown hero Randy Orton.

Lee and Wentz's street fight won't be the only attraction of the night, as WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page will defend his title against Trick Williams, Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will defend against Giulia, and CM Punk will be in attendance.