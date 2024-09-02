TNA X-Division Champ Zachary Wentz Beats Former Stablemate Wes Lee At WWE NXT No Mercy

TNA Wrestling's X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz got his revenge on former friend and Rascalz tag team partner Wes Lee after defeating him, with the help of a distraction by Trey Miguel, in their "WWE NXT" No Mercy bout. Lee turned heel on Wentz and Miguel after the team failed to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships on the second night of the Great American Bash. Wentz then attacked Lee on an episode of "NXT" after he failed to win the number one contender spot for the NXT Championship.

The pair traded flurries of offense during the match until they both ended up on the outside of the ring. Lee took out Wentz's knee while his former friend was on the apron, then slammed his shoulder into the ring post, which he continued to target throughout the duration of the match. Back in the ring, Wentz put Lee in a Boston Crab, but the submission didn't hold for long. Lee was able to capitalize and hit a Kardiak Kick, but Wentz kicked out.

Lee hit a big meteora, but ended up sliding out of the opposite side of the ring. When both men were outside, Lee cleared off the announce desk. Lee sent Wentz into the ring steps, before driving him through the desk. Lee went to the top rope and hit a stomp to Wentz on the floor. He looked to grab Wentz's X-Division title, but went for a chair instead, when Miguel appeared out of nowhere, distracting Lee and grabbing the chair. Wentz hit a Canadian Destroyer to Lee off the distraction before getting Lee back into the ring. He hit the UFO, a springboard rolling stunner, and pinned Lee for the victory.

