WWE NXT Live Coverage - 8/20/2024: #1 Contender Triple Threat, Gauntlet Eliminator, More

The road to WWE NXT No Mercy, as well as the show's debut on The CW, has begun and tonight's edition of "NXT" is set to make the path much more clear for a few NXT superstars.

Wes Lee, Pete Dunne, and TNA star Joe Hendry are set to collide in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender for the WWE NXT Championship. Lee recently shirked his friends in favor of glory, only to be met by not one but two obstacles on his path. Who will head to No Mercy to face Ethan Page?

Advertisement

Also set for tonight's show is a Gauntlet Eliminator Match to determine the number one contender to the WWE NXT Women's Championship. Jaida Parker, Karmen Petrovic, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, Sol Ruca, and Adriana Rizzo will compete for the opportunity to face Roxanne Perez at No Mercy in Denver, CO's Bell Arena. Plus Hank and Tank take on The OC, while Lola Vice gets her hands on Wendy Choo.

WWE NXT is set to air at 8 pm ET on The USA Network.

This show is in progress please refresh the page for the latest results.