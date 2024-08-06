WWE NXT: The Great American Bash Week Two Live Coverage 8/6 - Ethan Page Defends The NXT Title, Hendry Vs. Coffey

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT": The Great American Bash Week Two on August 6, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Ethan Page will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the second time ever as he defends against Meta-Four's Oro Mensah. Not only did Page and Mensah sign the contract for their match tonight in a heated confrontation in "NXT" General Manager Ava's office, but Mensah has rolled up Page in a non-official capacity on a number of occasions over the course of the last few weeks as a means of proving he can beat him.

MSK will be challenging Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship. The four men previously met in the ring on the July 23 edition of "NXT" when Zach Wentz, Wes Lee, and their Rascalz teammate Trey Miguel defeated Frazer, Axiom, and Je'Von Evans.

Kelani Jordan will be defending the Women's North American Championship against Tatum Paxley. The pair have encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the past few weeks backstage, with Jordan becoming increasingly creeped out by Paxley. Elsewhere in the women's division, Wren Sinclair will be taking on Kendal Grey after Sinclair and No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne cost Grey's ally Carlee Bright her match against Jaida Parker last week during Night One of The Great American Bash.

Joe Hendry will be competing in his first ever singles match in "NXT" as he goes one-on-one with Joe Coffey. Coffey and his Gallus stablemates Mark Coffey and Wolfgang crashed Hendry's inaugural performance for the "NXT" Universe last week after they heard him singing about them, and ultimately left him laid out after Joe Coffey smashed Hendry's guitar on him.

Additionally, Trick Williams will be squaring off with Pete Dunne after the former scored a win over Cedric Alexander two weeks ago and the latter attacked him following the conclusion of the match.