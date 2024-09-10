WWE NXT Live Coverage 9/10 - Three Championships On The Line, Last Man Standing Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 10, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After coming up short to Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for the Intercontinental Championship on last night's edition of "Raw", Pete Dunne has another chance to secure a championship match tonight as he squares off with Trick Williams and Pete Dunne in a Last Man Standing Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Championship. Williams and Dunne went head-to-head with one another in singles action last week, but were both ultimately counted out of the match after they both crashed through the announce desk.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer will be putting the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since becoming new titleholders at "NXT" No Mercy earlier this month as they defend against The Street Profits. Although Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel were originally slated to challenge Axiom and Frazer when they defeated Gallus and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger during last week's edition of "NXT" in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match, "NXT" General Manager Ava announced that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would instead be receiving the title shot on her X page following "somewhat conspicuous circumstances".

Two other titles will be on the line, as Jordynne Grace puts the TNA Knockouts World Championship on the line in an Open Challenge. Grace last defended her title on TNA iMPACT! this past Thursday when she successfully retained against Karmen Petrovic, and last competed on "NXT" programming when she unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at "NXT" Battleground back in June.

Je'Von Evans will be challenging Charlie Dempsey of No Quarter Catch Crew for the NXT Heritage Cup in what will be Dempsey's first defense since becoming the titleholder on the August 13 edition of "NXT". Wren Sinclair accepted Evans' request for a title match on Dempsey's behalf during last week's edition of "NXT".

Giulia will be going one-on-one with Chelsea Green as the former competes in her first ever match in WWE. The two women came face-to-face last week after Green confronted the aforementioned Perez last week while she was addressing the "NXT" Universe in search of her next challenger. With Giulia following Green soon after, the three found themselves involved in a verbal altercation that ultimately turned physical.

Additionally, Ridge Holland will be taking on Duke Hudson as the latter looks to seek his retribution for Holland's attack on Andre Chase after they lost the NXT Tag Team Championship at No Mercy.