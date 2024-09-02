Giulia Debuts At WWE NXT No Mercy, Confronts Roxanne Perez After Women's Title Defense

Up-and-comer Jaida Parker held her own even in defeat against NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, but it was the debut of former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Giulia that stole the show during "WWE NXT" No Mercy.

Following Perez's successful defense of her championship, the lights in the arena in Denver, Colorado went out, and a new song hit. Giulia appeared through the fog and entered the ring, to the surprise of Perez. The two stared each other down, with Perez holding her title high. Giulia had been rumored to have signed with WWE's developmental brand back in April, but was fulfilling obligations with Marigold when she suffered a wrist injury.

Perez was fresh off the victory against Parker, who put up a fight in her first ever attempt at capturing the NXT Women's Championship. Parker got a lot of offense in against Perez to start, but the champion began targeting the challenger's taped up ribs. The match almost ended with both women outside of the ring, when Parker charged at Perez and ran ribs-first through the ring barricade. Perez hit her second attempt at a Pop Rox on the broken ring barricade on the outside. Both women got back in the ring at the very last second of the referee's count, and Perez hit another Pop Rox for the victory before staring down Giulia, who will likely be her next opponent for the title.

