Rumored WWE Signee Giulia Out Indefinitely With Injury

Marigold has announced that reported WWE-bound star Giulia will be out indefinitely after suffering a fractured wrist during its inaugural show. She teamed with Utami Hayashishita in a losing effort against Sareee — formerly Sarray on "WWE NXT" — and Bozilla in the main event of Marigold's Fields Forever event on Monday.

It was just her second match since leaving Stardom at the end of March, having wrestled for NOAH earlier this month, but Marigold took to social media to announce the injury she suffered. She will now miss Marigold's Hana Kimura memorial show on May 23.

"Giulia's right wrist was injured in yesterday's inaugural match. Today, her doctor examined her and diagnosed her with a fracture. Unfortunately she will miss the Hana Kimura show on the 23rd, and upcoming shows for the time being. We apologize and thank you for understanding," the announcement read.

🔷Giulia's right wrist was injured in yesterday's inaugural match. Today, her doctor examined her and diagnosed her with a fracture. Unfortunately she will miss the Hana Kimura show on the 23rd, and upcoming shows for the time being. We apologize and thank you for understanding. pic.twitter.com/Gp8xYuuMNb — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) May 21, 2024

The former Stardom star reportedly agreed terms to join WWE after her current stint with Marigold ended. Giulia appeared alongside Marigold founder Rossy Ogawa and William Regal at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver, and was highlighted during the broadcast similar to how previous signings have been teased. The belief was that she was going to wrap up her commitments with Rossy Ogawa before reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

As of this writing, it's unknown whether the injury spells the end of her run with Marigold or effects her reported WWE future. The situation resembles Mercedes Mone's injury last year, coming at a time when she was with Stardom and NJPW but keeping her out of action for the remainder of her contract. Mone joined AEW upon her return from the sidelines earlier this year.