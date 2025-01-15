TNA Champion Makes Surprise WWE NXT Appearance

Following a 2024 that saw the likes of Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry cross over from TNA to "WWE NXT," Masha Slamovich became the first to do so in 2025 as the TNA Knockouts World Champion sat ringside for Tuesday's show. During a singles bout between Cora Jade and Kelani Jordan, part of their mutual desire to contend for the Women's North American title, Slamovich was highlighted as watching on from ringside. Commentary mentioned her upcoming title defense against Rosemary, which will take place at TNA Genesis this weekend, and Jade smirked at the visiting star following her victory.

Slamovich won the TNA Knockouts title from Grace at last year's Bound for Glory event, later retaining the title against the former champion a two-out-of-three falls match. She has made four defenses including that bout during her reign, having last retained over Tasha Steelz in December. Grace appeared in WWE throughout last year as the Knockouts Champion, entering the Women's Royal Rumble before later challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground. She last appeared as a surprise member of Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, and Giulia's team at "NXT 2300" in November. This was the closest Slamovich has come to making a WWE debut in her career, having made her name on the indie circuit prior to TNA – even working AEW twice in 2021.