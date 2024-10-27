Masha Slamovich Ends Jordynne Grace's TNA Knockouts World Title Reign At Bound For Glory

At TNA Bound For Glory 2022, Jordynne Grace defeated Masha Slamovich to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship. The following month, Grace again beat Slamovich, this time in a Last Knockout Standing match. Fast forward two years, Slamovich finally received another opportunity to face Grace for the Knockouts Championship, and as the old saying goes, the third time was the charm.

Like their previous ones, the 2024 Bound For Glory battle between Slamovich and Grace went back-and-forth in the ring. Toward the end of the title match, Grace connected with a Juggernaut Driver — the same move that has taken down Slamovich in the past. This time, though, Slamovich kicked out. Moments later, Slamovich laid out Grace with a Snow Plow off the top rope before following up with a Piledriver to secure the win and her first Knockouts Championship reign.

In the lead-up to this year's Bound For Glory event, Slamovich and Grace found themselves in the same corner for a tag match. Grace, however, also later found Slamovich's backstage "kill wall," or mural, that signified all the Knockouts that Slamovich had defeated in her TNA Wrestling run. In doing so, Grace noticed that all the Knockouts had their faces crossed out, except for her. Now with a victory over Grace, "The Russian Dynamite" can finally complete her mural.

For Grace, Bound For Glory marks the end of her third Knockouts Championship reign, which began at TNA's Hard To Kill event in January. In her reign, "The Juggernaut" emerged as a notable figure within the TNA-WWE crossover, with successful title defenses against talents across both TNA and "WWE NXT." Grace also appeared in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble while holding Knockouts Championship — a feat mirrored only by Mickie James before her.