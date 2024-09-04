TNA Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace Defending Title On WWE NXT

Beginning next week, all three of WWE's television shows — "WWE Raw," "WWE NXT," and "WWE SmackDown" — will reside on the USA Network for the remainder of September. As such, the USA Network has labeled the most imminent seven-day span as "WWE Week." In celebration of next week's festivities, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has laid out an extra special opportunity, set to take place on the September 10 episode of "NXT."

"Next week is a big week for wrestling," Grace said in a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter)."It's WWE Week on the USA Network, which means that NXT, Raw, and SmackDown will all air on USA. But I have something that's going to make it an even better week. I have something that's going to make it a historic week. I spoke to [NXT General Manager] Ava and it's official; for the first time ever, I'll be defending my TNA Knockouts Championship in an open challenge match on NXT. I want to continue testing myself against the best. So if there is a woman there who thinks that she can fill my shoes, I am more than happy to give her a shot. See you soon, WWE Universe."

Who wants to make history with me? See you soon, @WWENXT 🫱🏼‍🫲🏻 pic.twitter.com/MrpRhxNeUH — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 3, 2024

Through the collaborative efforts of WWE and TNA Wrestling, Grace made her surprise "NXT" debut in the lead-up to "NXT" Battleground, where she was positioned as the challenger to NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Despite losing to Perez at the respective premium live event, she did pick up a victory over Stevie Turner on the preceding episode of "NXT." Additionally, Grace defeated a pair of "NXT" talents, namely Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame, in back-to-back title defenses on TNA Wrestling programming. Now, she will return to the "NXT" brand, faced with a locker room full of hungry, potential new opponents.