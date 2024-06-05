Jordynne Grace Offers Encouraging Words To Recent WWE NXT Opponent

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace broke through WWE's "forbidden door" for the first time during this year's Royal Rumble, but took things further recently by appearing on "WWE NXT" and challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. During last night's "NXT," Grace made her in-ring debut and defeated Stevie Turner, however, in an X post after their match, she shared words of advice for her opponent, showing that she does relate to Turner despite beating her.

"In the midst of the chaos, give @StevieTurnerWWE her flowers. Couldn't have made history tonight without her. I've been the underdog many, many times, and I know how hard it can be to bet on yourself. Keep going. See you down the road!"

Interestingly, in the current climate of wrestling, Grace's "NXT" debut was successfully kept from the public and came off as a massive surprise. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Grace opened up about her efforts to keep the secret and make her debut special. The TNA Knockouts World Champion revealed that she kept her debut from everybody except her husband, Jonathan Gresham. Additionally, she also expressed how emotional it became for her when the "NXT" crowd began chanting "TNA." Grace will have the chance of a lifetime during the upcoming NXT Battleground event, where she'll get her title shot at Perez and the chance to make history as the first person to ever hold both the NXT Women's Championship and TNA Knockouts World Championship at the same time.

