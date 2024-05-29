TNA Champion Set To Challenge Roxanne Perez At WWE NXT Battleground

Last week, "WWE NXT" General Manager Ava informed NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez that the identity of her next challenger would be revealed on tonight's episode of "NXT." Much to Perez's dismay, her upcoming challenger was confirmed to be current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who came face-to-face with "The Prodigy" in her surprise return to WWE.

"Roxanne, you are a great champion, a two time champion," Grace told Perez. "You have built your name here at NXT, the same as I have in TNA. But I'm curious, who do you think has built the stronger foundation? I want to find out. So at Battleground, I'm going to be challenging you for your NXT Women's Championship. And I'm fully prepared to leave Las Vegas a double champion."

As Grace alluded to, the next "NXT" premium live event, Battleground, will emanate from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 9. For Perez, this will mark her fourth televised title defense since regaining the NXT Women's Championship with a victory over Lyra Valkyria at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. For Grace, "NXT" Battleground will serve as the site of her third-ever match in WWE, with the first being the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. Before she steps up to Perez, Grace will take on Stevie Turner on next week's episode of "NXT."

Over in TNA Wrestling, Grace — in her third reign — has resided as the Knockouts Champion for over four months. "The Juggernaut" began her current reign at the 2024 TNA Hard to Kill event by defeating Trinity, who officially returned to WWE as Naomi later that same month.